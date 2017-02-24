Why Osinbajo Paid Unscheduled Visit To Lagos Airport

Share this:

The Presidency has explained why Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid an unscheduled visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA), Lagos, on Thursday.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, ‎Office of the Vice President‎, Laolu Akande, in a statement said, it was to begin the implementation of the ‎60-day Action Plan to push Ease of Doing Business reforms in the country‎ adopted by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Osinbajo, the statement said declared an urgent task to correct many of the problems already identified by the Council‎

The Acting President’s visit caught workers by surprise when he inspected the travelevator at the international wing of the airport and the three conveyor belts recently commissioned by the federal government at the terminal.

The statement Osinbajo quoted ‎as saying the visit, “as part of our work on the Ease of Doing Business, on making the environment friendly, not just for local businesses but also for those who want to come and do business in Nigeria, the airport obviously is one of the major places where we need to ensure that facilities are working and that things are being run properly.‎

“So we have looked around, we’ve seen some of the equipments. There are many many things that need to be done, many things that need to be corrected, and we have to work on them as quickly as possible.”

The statement said during the unscheduled visit, the Acting President checked out the toilets, noticed some of the non-functioning carousels in the arrival hall, went to Immigration officials to check the progress of plans to grant visa on arrivals to foreign investors, observed the non-functioning air-conditioners and chillers in the Departure and Arrival halls, the escalators and elevators that are in a state of disrepair among several others.

Osinbajo had at meeting of PEBEC, said “we are trying to improve the business environment in three broad respects; the entry and exit of goods, the entry and exit of persons into Nigeria, and then general government transparency and efficiency in government agencies & parastatals.”

Osinbajo was accompanied by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and the General Manager, Mechanical, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ephraim Nwodo, guided him during the tour.

Source: TODAY.ng