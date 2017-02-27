Share this:

Amnesty International Does Not Mean Well For Nigeria -Nigerian Military

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Army has said that the Amnesty International does not mean well for Nigeria‎ following the organization’s alleged negative portrayal of the country in its reports.

This is even as it warned international Non-Governmental Organisations to stop meddling in the security affairs of the country.

Nigerian Army in a statement issued and signed by the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar on Monday , accused the Amnesty International(AI) has been lopsided in its portrayal of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:”Nigerian Military wishes to warn International Non-Governmental Organisations operating in the country such as Amnesty International (*AI*) and their affiliates to desist from meddling into security issues in our country which is inimical to national interest, cohesion and unity.

“Activities of *AI* in our nation have shown that *AI* never meant well for Nigeria and the situation is getting clearer to national and international communities what the *AI* is up to.

“This could be corroborated by inherent lopsidedness in the *AI*’s portrayal of Nigeria, its involvement in local politics and taking side with terrorists and other belligerent groups to cause internal disorder, which no country can tolerate.”

The statement maintained that the military in the new dispensation has maintained open door policy and has been cooperating with all stakeholders in ensuring that Nigerian Armed Forces remains one of the best and a proud institution for all Nigerians.

“For *AI* to be making spurious allegation, especially without substantiated and cogent reason, apart from those adduced by the *AI *itself for the reason best known to it and its collaborators is disturbing and unethical of an international organization that is supposed to stay clear of local politics and to be seen as maintaining neutrality in its reportage of the countries it operates.

“The Incessant negative report on Nigeria in general and the Armed Forces in particular by *AI* is condemnable by all well meaning Nigerians who have seen and appreciate what the military and other security agencies have done to decimate Boko Haram terrorists and contain other criminal elements.

“The *AI* infamous act only succeeds in giving an insight to the possibility of the organization sponsoring various criminal gangs in our country with a view to achieving the sponsor’s intent.”

It further stated that:”As much as the military welcomes comments, criticism and observation that could help the institution to grow higher for the interest of our nation, the activities of the *AI,* to say the least, is far from being noble.

“*Al* has negative mission in Nigeria. It is an agent of destabilization, masquerading as a reputable international NGO which Nigerians must rise up to this daunting challenge of not giving *AI* the chance to truncate our hard earned democracy and unity. It does not operate like this in other nations of the world, hence the military once again condemns the activities of the *AI* and its affiliates in Nigeria, that it is not until you write negative report about Nigeria before you are seen working or justifying the huge amount you receive from international bodies.