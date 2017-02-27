Share this:

Heavy Security At PDP National Secretariat As Sheriff Resumes Office

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – On the resumption of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) national Chairman, on Monday , the national secretariat of the party was heavily surrounded by security operatives.

This obviously was to provide adequate security for the building and its occupants in the face of the leadership controversies.

Visitors were denied access into the premises which now wears a new look.

The Deputy,national Chairman, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, however disclosed that work would resume fully at the premises in the next few days.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, had recently, affirmed Sheriff as the party chairman.