I Will Not Brush Aside The Aspiration To Rule Nigeria – Tinubu

Share this:

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos state, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he can not rule out the possibility ruling Nigeria as president.

Tinubu speaking exclusive to SaharaReporters on Friday during the inauguration of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) the elected governor of Ondo state said vying for any office in Nigeria is an opportunity to serve his country, and that such ambition is dependent on other political factors.

“You see” he said “there is nothing wrong with such ambition,” he said. “It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration” Tinubu said.

”It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and forth before he got it. Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose. Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy” he said.

On Buhari’s health, Tinubu said; “an honest man disclosed to you that he is going to leave, he is going to have a medical check-up, he has disclosed that he needed more time.

“He has told you, he has told us honestly that he needed medical attention. What his doctors will discuss after that is subject to experts who should not be discussed until he is ready to disclose it. He told us that he cannot return now, what else do you want him to do.”

“Only God gives life, and only God can take it. The man that I have seen is well, alive. we should promote welfare, praying for the wellbeing of our leaders” the former governor said.

He also spoke about All Progressive Congress (APC), stating that there is no rift whatsoever amongst party leaders. He accused the press of concocting stories to suggest the contrary.

He said; “Everything has always been alright in APC camp. I credit the Nigerian creativity in journalism, they most create stories, and if you have to respond to every one of it, you will be in trouble”.

Source: TODAY.ng