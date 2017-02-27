Tinubu Eyes Nigeria’s Presidency

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – There are strong indications that the National Leader of Nigeria’s ruling party, Ahmed Tinubu is nurturing a presidential ambition.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State during the inauguration of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said it was not out of place to nurture such ambition.

According to him, vying for any office in Nigeria is an opportunity to serve the country.

His words: “You see there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration.

“It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and fourth before he got it.

“Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose. Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy.”