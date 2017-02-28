APC Absolves Members Of Ondo killings

Share this:

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has exonerated its members from the recent violence which led to the death of five persons in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Prince Abayomi Adesanya, in a statement issued, on Tuesday, declared that the party remained united and strong in all the Local Government Areas in the state.

He said the violent clash in Ondo was masterminded by cultists who to rival cult groups.

Adesanya who decried the killing in Ondo, noted that none of those killed in the bloody clash was a member of the APC. Five people had on Sunday lost their lives in Ondo town during a clash which erupted in the town among some suspected cultists.

Although it was speculated that the suspected cultists were working for two different factions of the APC in the town, Adesanya said there was no faction within the party.

Also, the state Police command confirmed that those who lost their lives were suspected cultists who engaged in supremacy battle.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph said the state police command is already investigating the matter with a view to arresting those involved in the killing.

Source: SUN News