BREAKING: Banky W Escapes Death As Fire Destroys Lekki Home

By Tony Ogaga

But for sheer providence, Nigeria would have lost one of its biggest contemporary singing sensations, Banky W whose home was gutted by a fire which emanated from a faulty AC early this morning.

Confirming the incidence which happened around 6am in the morning, Banky W said: “There is good news and bad news. The good news is I am thanking God that I am alive to give the bad news as testimony.

“Bad news is I was lying awake at about 6am when I started smelling smoke. Shut my TV and AC and realized it was coming from outside my door. I opened it to see that the entire staircase was filled with gusts of black smoke and a fire was burning downstairs.

“The smoke was so much I couldn’t get past it. I rushed back into my room and climbed out through the second floor balcony with my dog.”

In gratitude to his creator he continued: “Thank God I was awake to smell the smoke. Thank God we caught it early enough. I am not upset. I am just grateful for life and health and for the grace and mercy of God in my life. I figure I am about to have the best year ever so the devil tried to throw a tantrum. But not today Satan, not ever. Now sit down and watch me grow bigger and greater by God’s grace. Amen.”

Source: SUN News