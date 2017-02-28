How Nigeria Ex-President Threw Out Policy Against Toothpicks Import – Obasanjo

Share this:

How Nigerian Ex-President Threw Out Policy Against Toothpicks Import – Obasanjo

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has exposed how a former President (name withheld) threw away his policy to ban importation of toothpicks into the country.

Obasanjo, who disclosed that he banned importation of the item in 1977, but was surprised when the said ex-president lifted the ban and open the border widely to allow the item into the nation.

According to him, when the accused president was confronted, he told him he signed the unbanning of toothpick importation without reading the document.

He spoke at the 38th Kaduna International Trade Fair Seminar with the theme; “Promoting Public Private Partnership as Panacea for Accelerated Growth and Development” stressing that Nigerians should stop blaming God for the nation’s problems.

He added that until the nation gets the right leadership the problems will persist.

His words: “I banned importation of toothpick in 1977, because it was the most stupid thing to import when we can produce it here.

But, about 40 years after, one of the Presidents that came after me, I won’t mention his name, unbanned toothpick.

“Then, I put on my Babanriga and went to Abuja to express my shock about the policy, but to my greatest surprise, the President told me, he signed the document unbanning toothpick without reading it. Until we get the right leadership, the problem will continue.”