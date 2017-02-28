Share this:

Lawmakers Pass Bill Seeking To Punish Genocide, War, other crimes

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The House of Representatives, Nigeria, has passed for second reading, a bill that seeks for the punishment genocide, war crimes as well as crimes against humanity and other related crimes.

The bill titled, “a bill for an Act to provide for the enforcement and punishment of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and for related offences and to give effect to certain provisions of the Rome statue of the International Criminal Court in Nigeria”, was sponsored by House Chairman on Ethics and Privileges, Honourable Ossai Ossai The bill titled, “a bill for an Act to provide for the enforcement and punishment of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and for related offences and to give effect to certain provisions of the Rome statue of the International Criminal Court in Nigeria”, was sponsored by House Chairman on Ethics and Privileges, Honourable Ossai Ossai

According to him,the bill would bring perpetrators of these crimes to book even as he stressed the need for appropriate sanctions to those guilty of such crimes.

His words: “One of the benefits of this bill is that it will provide appropriate sanctions to perpetrators of such acts and if someone commits a crime and runs away he will still be brought to book internationally.

He added that:”Nigeria signed the international criminal court of justice treaty in 2000, the national assembly has the powers to domesticate such treaties”.

On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petition, Honourable Nkem Uzoma-Abonta noted that, the country was currently undergoing some of these crimes the bill was seeking to address.

When put to vote by the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, the bill was supported.