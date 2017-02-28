Oyo NYSC Plans Training On Corps Monitoring

Share this:

The NYSC in Oyo State says it has concluded arrangements to hold a training workshop on corps monitoring for zonal and local government inspectors of the scheme in the South-West Zone.

Mr. Simeon Bankole, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

He said that the training was to reposition the scheme for optimal performance.

Bankole said the initiative with the theme; “Enshrining Transparency in Corps Monitoring and Participation in Community Development Services Using ICT” was also aimed at enhancing corps inspection and monitoring.

He added that the training would enable field officers in the state to deploy Information and Communication Technology with a view to achieving error-free attendance and clearance system.

Bankole urged stakeholders to ensure they attended the training, saying the occasion would be chaired by the NYSC Director General, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure.