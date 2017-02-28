Read What Osinbajo Says About Nigeria Civil Service

Share this:

‎Read What Osinbajo Says About Nigerian Civil Service

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday , lamented the unwholesome activities of civil servants in the Civil Service.

He said the service which used to checkmate the excesses of the military era, has become a victim of its officials’ selfish desires.

Osinbajo stated this at the inaugural quarterly civil service lecture, themed: “Civil Service in a Change Environment: The Change is Now,” which was held at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “It was the judiciary that told the military then that while it may make laws, those laws should still respect the inalienable rights of the people as enshrined in international human right conventions to which the country had voluntarily acceded.

“These were individuals without guns, just sitting down on platforms up there in the court who insisted on holding the military responsible.

“Despite the criticisms that civil servants are subjected to, am sure that you know that sometimes civil servants are described as ‘evil servants’ but you must take heart. The best profession are usually the most criticized.

“But I must say that the wholesome privilege of public service is very easily abused or taken for granted. The public service elite represents as we have seen the most important factor in mass development.”

He further stated that the country’s success or failure lies in the civil service.

His words:”The power to do great good or evil lies with a few people who form what we refer to as our civil service. When some in such an elite see the opportunity as one for self enrichment by corrupt practices then the nation faces a monumental tragedy.

“There are no excuses anywhere in a nation where the majority are still poor and are struggling to make a living that anyone who has the benefit of good education and good fortune of a job in the civil service should subvert that service for personal gains, I think its the greatest tragedy that a nation can experience.”

On her part, Head of Civil Service Winifred Oya-Ita criticized the media for allegedly focusing on the shortcomings in the civil service to the detriment of its modest gains.

She observed that the Federal Civil Service has been at the forefront of national cohesion and has ensured smooth transition of power from one government to another.

However, she pledged that the civil service under her leadership would chart a new course driven by efficiency, productivity, transparency and the interest of citizens.