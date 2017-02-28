Share this:

Soludo, Utomi, Odinkalu, Others Call For Kanu’s Release

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Professor Pat Utomi of Lagos Business School and Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu and other prominent Igbo leaders, have called for the immediate release of leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

They opined that irrespective of the misgivings of the IPOB leader’s his continued incarceration was uncalled for.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday under the auspices of Nzuko Umunna, a Pan-Igbo group, the leaders said there is already a legitimate debate among Nigerians on the Biafra question and that there are many Igbos who, like other Nigerians, do not agree with Kanu’s objective or means.

Soludo, who spoke on behalf of the bigwigs, said the Federal Government has declined to obey the orders of properly constituted courts in Nigeria for his release.

He said: “We demand for the urgent release of Nnamdi Kanu, his colleagues and all prisoners of conscience, as part of the process of the search for national cohesion and building a new Nigeria.

“There is a legitimate debate among Nigerians on the Biafra question, and there are indeed many Igbos who, like many other Nigerians, do not agree with Nnamdi Kanu’s objective or means. It needs to be stated, however, that no citizen of Nigeria deserves the kind of treatment meted to him and his colleagues.

“Government has declined to obey the orders of properly constituted courts in Nigeria for his release. Nnamdi Kanu is not above the law; but nor should he be put beneath it.”

He questioned the rationale for his continued detention and decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN to try him secretly saying: “A situation where the state refuses to obey clear and legitimate court orders for his release and holds him until it gets a favourable order; moves the goalposts endlessly through endless amendment of the charges against him; and now seeks to try him in secret clearly constitutes circumstances that would fall well short of the constitutional guarantees of due process.

“These also would raise questions about our country’s adherence to human rights, the rule of law and transparent judicial process. We worry that there is now a clear design to place Nnamdi Kanu beneath the law and basic constitutional guarantees of due process.

“Without the rule of law, no sustainable economic progress can take place. The charge of treasonable felony, which is now levied against Nnamdi Kanu has previously been used against Joseph Tarka and Obafemi Awolowo.

“His trial reminds us of the travails of these historic figures in our country and, indeed, of the more recent military-era treason trial of President Obasanjo. Not many people believe that Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues can receive a fair trial based on the law. This makes Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues political prisoners or prisoners of conscience.”