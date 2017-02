Share this:

Xnophobia in South Africa is still raising the ire of Nigerians, particularly at the snail pace with which the Nigerian government is handling it.

Different Nigerians have proposed ways by which the government can put South Africa in its place decisively, but it appears that’s fallen on deaf ears.

@Miss_Muo wants us to quit the war of words. Do see below:

Source: YNaija.com