ThinTallTony Escapes Eviction; Simi Visits Housemates

Share this:

ThinTallTony (TTT) will not be available for eviction on Sunday at the Big Brother Nigeria House.

This is because he has emerged head of the house (HoH) for this week and has been excluded from joining all the remaining house mates, except Paradise bound Bisola and Bally, whose stay will be determined by viewers vote on Sunday.

Biggie had put all the housemates up for possible eviction, while the weekly nomination exercise was also cancelled and replaced by the Head of house task where the winner would receive automatic immunity from eviction.

During the tasks, Marvis, Tboss and ThinTallTony made it to the final stage.

However, TTT emerged winner following a game of balloon popping.

ThinTallTony’s survival coincided with the visit to the Housemates by Nigerian singer Simi.

She had entertained them on Sunday.

She was welcomed by the housemates with a dance routine they earlier rehearsed from one of her songs titled, ‘#Pardonmypun’.

Simi also visited Bisola and Bally in a Maldives inspired vacation destination.

The housemates took turns to share their dreams and aspirations at the end of their stay in the house with the singer.

Housemates also took turns for a selfie with the “JAMB Question” crooner before her departure.

Source: NAN