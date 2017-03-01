Share this:

100 Escape Fresh Plane Crash In Nigeria

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – But for divine intervention, a Nigerian aircraft, Med-View Airline flight set for takeoff from Lagos to Abuja would have crashed midday today with about 100 passengers aboard.

The aircraft with flight number VL 2102 was said to be faulty before take-off.

It was gathered that passengers onboard the faulty aircraft had raised alarm regarding their observation but were assured by the crew members and the pilot that the air craft was in right condition.

According to an undisclosed passenger aboard the flight, the engine suddenly stopped working mid-air.

Another passenger simply identified as Olowu explained that, “few minutes after take-off, the plane had to return to the Lagos Airport due to the problem. They want to kill over 100 passengers with their faulty plane.”

However, a consultant to the airline, Chief Obuke Oyibhota denied the rumour saying the plane was not mid-air before the fault was discovered.

He said the aircraft was still taxing at the runway.

According to him, “The incident happened around midday. The aircraft did not make an air return. The plane was taxiing when the Captain in Charge noticed that the cabin was hot. The passengers were disembarked and transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Abuja.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are yet to issue any official statement as regard the incident.