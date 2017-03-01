Abia Police Arrest Most Wanted Kidnappers, Foil Bank Robbery

The Abia State Police Command has arrested two kidnap suspects and eight other armed robbery suspects. It also foiled a bank robbery.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, told journalists in Umuahia, Abia State capital, that one of the suspects was a most wanted kidnapper, Tochukwu Ugunsi (aka Cobra-No-Dey-Sleep).
According to him, the suspect was arrested during an operation in Ogechi community, while two of his accomplices escaped.
The police boss said there was also an attempt to rob a bank premises at Asa Road, but the police swiftly raced to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a shootout; the robbers fled the scene and abandoned a BMW X5 sport utility vehicle with registration number KUJ 657 EL earlier snatched from its owner along Judge’s Road, Aba.
Oyebade also stated that a murder suspect, Ebu Onwuka, was arrested in Amanta village for the alleged murder of a 56-year-old man, Anya Okum, over a parcel of land.
Eight other armed robbery suspects, he said, were arrested in different locations of the state, including a female armourer to a robbery gang.
Source: SUN News