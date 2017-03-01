Abia Police Arrest Most Wanted Kidnappers, Foil Bank Robbery

Share this:

The Abia State Police Command has arrested two kidnap suspects and eight other armed robbery suspects. It also foiled a bank robbery.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, told journalists in Umuahia, Abia State capital, that one of the suspects was a most wanted kidnapper, Tochukwu Ugunsi (aka Cobra-No-Dey-Sleep).

Oyebade said: “Cobra-No-Dey-Sleep has been on the wanted list of the police for a period of time.”

According to him, the suspect was arrested during an operation in Ogechi community, while two of his accomplices escaped.

The police boss said there was also an attempt to rob a bank premises at Asa Road, but the police swiftly raced to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a shootout; the robbers fled the scene and abandoned a BMW X5 sport utility vehicle with registration number KUJ 657 EL earlier snatched from its owner along Judge’s Road, Aba.

Oyebade also stated that a murder suspect, Ebu Onwuka, was arrested in Amanta village for the alleged murder of a 56-year-old man, Anya Okum, over a parcel of land.

Eight other armed robbery suspects, he said, were arrested in different locations of the state, including a female armourer to a robbery gang.

Source: SUN News