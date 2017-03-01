Share this:

Diezani Gate:INEC Top Official Faces Prosecution For Alleged N16m Scam

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded arrangements to prosecute a Deputy Director of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC in Akwa Ibom State, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers State, Gogo Anderson Waribo for his alleged collection of N16million.

He was said to have collected the sum from the N23billion of former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke’s 2015 general election bribery funds.

In a statement issued by EFCC spokesperson, wilson Uwujaren in Abuja on Wednesday , it explained that Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira.

Although, Waribo had consistently denied involvement in the fraud, it said investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money.

Waribo is alleged to have received the sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015 out of which he gave a sum of to one Peter Popnen, an ex-INEC official.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed,” the statement concluded.