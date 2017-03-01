Embattled François Fillon Vows To Remain In French Presidential Race

Share this:

Embattled French presidential candidate François Fillon said he will persevere in the race despite an ongoing investigation into allegations that he paid his wife and children for work they did not do.

His statement Wednesday came less than a week after France’s financial prosecutor’s office said it would open a judicial investigation into the claims against Fillon and his wife Penelope.

Speaking in Paris, Fillon said the investigation amounted to a “political assassination.” But he said he was determined to carry on.

Fillon had earlier postponed a planned appearance at the annual Paris farm fair.

Fillon was chosen as the center-right Republican party’s nominee in November and had been considered a leading contender in the presidential race, where he faced stiff competition from independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen. The French Socialists nominated Benoit Hamon.

Fillon: ‘Nothing to hide’ The questions began when investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchainé published reports that Fillon’s wife and and two of his adult children earned nearly 1 million euros ($1.08 million) as parliamentary assistants, but didn’t show up for work. Fillon, 62, has rejected the claims and insists that he has “nothing to hide.” He has said his wife worked for 15 years, as his “deputy,” carrying out several roles, including managing his schedule and representing him at cultural events. Fillon, who was prime minister from 2007 to 2012, said that his daughter and son were employed in similar positions for 15 months and six months respectively, which he said is not illegal, but was an “error of judgment.” He first offered an apology to the French people on February 6. Controversy embroils Le Pen Fillon’s lawyer, Antonin Levy, accused the prosecutor’s office of failing to prove any wrongdoing in its initial inquiry. The investigation will look at allegations of embezzlement of public funds, misuse of public assets, complicity and concealment of such objects, traffic of influence and noncompliance with the reporting obligations before the High Authority, according to the financial prosecutor’s office. Le Pen’s campaign was embroiled in controversy last week after her chief of staff was hit with a formal judicial investigation into whether she held a fake European Parliament job. Catherine Griset and Le Pen’s bodyguard, Thierry Legier, are alleged to have been paid for non-existent jobs at the European Parliament. If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on April 23, there’ll be a runoff ballot on May 7. Source:CNN News