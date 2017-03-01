Hollwood Actor, Tyrese Gibson Gets Married Secretly

Share this:

Hollywood actor, Tyrese Gisbon declared his love to his woman on Valentine’s day by getting married to her in a secret wedding.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ star took to his social media page on Instagram two weeks after he tied the knot with his woman to announce the big event.

Tyrese on his Instagram page shared a video from the wedding held secretly and added the Bible verse: “Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh, Mr & Mrs Gibson,” as a caption.

The clip showed the beautiful bride who was in a pink dress and a bejeweled headband to match.

The text displayed in the video Tyrese shared reads: “On Valentine’s Day February 14 We Said Yes.

“They say a happy wife equals a happy life.

“The best way to express your love towards this blessed union is to keep us covered in prayer.”

Source: The Herald