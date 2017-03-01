Share this:

ITF, NECA partner to revive collapsed industries

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revive collapsed industries and build capacity of technical students in Nigeria.

The MoU is to also engage 18 technical firms to engage in the programme and as well build infrastructure of about six schools.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, ITF DG, Sir Joseph Ari said the partnership was key to revolutionise the country economically.

He said it was time for the country to start embracing technical skills and ability rather than over concentration on paper qualifications.

His words: “We are in the process of taking economic diversion and industrialisation of Nigeria to a different perspective.

“The vision to reposition the ITF was to partner with other private sectors, engage in advocacy visits to critical stakeholders including the Organised Private Sector NECA.

“Enough of paper qualifications. We believe skill acquisition by Nigeria is the way to go. We have heard that by 2050, our population will be 500, 000 so if we don’t do something fast, we will be sitting on keg of gun powder.”

He added that, “A skill population will also mean earning foreign currency by exporting skilled labour. The essence of the tech skill development programme is to revive ailing technical industries back to life.

“The MoU will ensure they now perform to maximal standard. Government alone cannot do it, so the need to partner with the private sector. That is the direction to go for this country. We will ensure the agreement will be implemented to the later.”

In his remark, DG NECA, Mr. Olusegun Osinowo described the partnership as such that will promote Public Private Partnership (PPP) to create jobs and grow the economy.

He identified unemployment as a major security issue and not economic, emphasising need to reduce rate of unemployment in the country.

He noted that the current recession complicated the job loss in the nation

Oshinowo, however called for an inclusive growth such that as the nation is spending money to build infrastructure, it also take note of expenditure on the populace based on cost per capital.

“The existing capacity will be approached to support technical training schools. Already 18 companies have been selected. ITF skill centres will be used as well.”

According to him, NECA’s contribution is to ensure participants have practical skills from existing firms.