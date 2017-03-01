Jigawa FRSC Solicits Media Support On Road Safety Campaign

Share this:

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa State, Mr Angus Ibezim, has solicited the support of the media in the campaign on road safety.

Ibezim made the call when he received members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its Chairman, Malam Sunusi Madobi, in his office, in Dutse, on Wednesday.

He said that the campaign against road accident was not the responsibility of the FRSC alone but a collective effort which they needed the media to also assist.

According to him, we wants the media to collaborate with the corps to educate and enlighten motorists on the importance of the speed limit device to curtail road accidents.

Ibezim said the Corps had proposed to the state government to provide road signs and speed breakers at strategic locations to replace the ones mounted in towns and villages around the state.

The Chairman of the NUJ, Madobi had commended efforts of the corps for reducing accident rate in the state.

Madobi pledged the support and cooperation of the union to the corps in its efforts to educate Nigerians to obey traffic rules and regulation.

Source: NAN