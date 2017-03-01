Nigerian Govt Targets 5000 Barrels Daily Oil Production By 2020

Share this:

Nigerian Govt Targets 500, 000 Barrels Daily Oil Production by 2020

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is targeting daily production of crude oil by 500, 000 barrels per day, NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru has said.

He disclosed that through exploration of the natural resource by its subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the corporation intends to realize this fete from year 2020.

In his keynote address at an event in Abuja, Baru unveiled plans to grow the company’s gas production capacity to 1,500 million standard cubic feet per day of gas within the same period.

He added that the corporation has commenced plans to reduce gar flaring and convert the flared gas to meaningful use.

Baru also said NNPC would sustain frontier exploration in the country’s inland basins to meet government’s aspiration to achieve crude oil and gas reserves of 40 billion barrels and 200 trillion cubic feet respectively by 2020.

According to him, Nigeria’s current oil and gas reserves have hit 37 billion barrels and 192 trillion cubic feet (TCF) respectively.