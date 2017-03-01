Osinbajo Intervenes In Boundary Dispute

Share this:

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday waded into the boundary demarcation dispute among Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Although the outcome of the mediation was not made public, the stakeholders attended a meeting which Osinbajo presided over at the State House.

The Acting President’s Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, simply wrote that the meeting was “to review updates on boundary and boundary demarcation issues’’.

The Governors of Cross Rivers, Mr. Ben Ayade; Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel; Ebonyi, Mr Dave Umahi; and the Deputy Governors of the states were in attendance.

Also in attendance were officials of the National Boundary Commission led by the Director-General, Dr Muhammad Ahmad.

The clan head of Ipollo community in Cross River, Chief Stephen Odom, and senators from the states were also at the meting.

Source: NAN