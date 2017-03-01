Over 5000 Underaged Nigerian girls forced into prostitution in Mali-NAPTIP

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – “Over 5000 Nigerians are presently in different parts of Mali being forced into prostitution by traffickers”, reports by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP has revealed.

The agency in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of NAPTIP, Mr Josiah Emerole on Wednesday in Abuja said the victims of the trafficking were lured to Mali with the promise of helping them to Europe.

The agency also disclosed that it has commenced investigation on the 37 female Nigerians trafficked into Mali but who were deported to Nigeria by the Malian authorities on Monday.

He added that four female suspects were also deported with the victims on Monday, while the victims were being counseled by NAPTIP Counselors, the suspects are in NAPTIP custody and making useful statements.

Emerole explained that investigation into the matter commenced before the deportation as investigators from the Agency who are also members of the Joint Border Task Force (JBTF) had as soon as the Malian Authorities reached the Agency through the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom gone to Mali to profile, debrief and interview the victims and suspects preparatory to their return.

He noted that the invitation of the NAPTIP-JBTF team was necessitated by the need to bring to bear the Nigerian experience on handling human trafficking cases; in identifying and to substantiate points to prove acts of human trafficking in the Malian case.

“The repatriation of the Nigerians was greatly assisted by the Defence Headquarters which tasked the Nigerian Air Force to help in bringing back the girls who were already posing a security risk to Mali.

“The girls who arrived the Air Force Base of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos in a Nigerian Air force Plane on Monday evening were received by a joint operations team comprising officials of NAPTIP, the Military, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.”

The Malian Police had on Thursday 16th February, 2017, rescued the Nigerian girls, aged 15 to 32 years, being used as sex slaves in Koflatie – an area in Northern Mali reportedly notorious for prostitution. Five female suspects- four Nigerians and a Ghanaian; were also arrested in the course of the raid.