Philip Morris International Recognized As A Global Top Employer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland. (GVE) – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today is recognized for the first time as a Global Top Employer. Since 2014, PMI has received regional and national certification as a Top Employer in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Canada, and today’s global status honors the company’s worldwide commitment to its teams.

This year, certification from the Top Employer Institute was awarded to PMI teams in 34 countries, a testament to the company’s consistency and excellence in offering an enriching working environment and exceptional development opportunities for employees across the globe.

“Our success as a company relies on the men and women who come to work every day with a passion to achieve, and a willingness to learn, grow, and take on new challenges,” said Charles Bendotti, PMI Senior Vice President, Human Resources. “At a time when our company is dedicated to a bold new mission of designing a smoke-free future, ensuring that our workplace is vibrant, inclusive, and innovative is more important than ever. We are honored to receive the Global Top Employer status and maintain our commitment to being a rewarding and truly diverse place to work.”

PMI employs more than 82,000 people worldwide. The company offers strong reward and recognition programs, robust training and development programs, as well as challenging career opportunities in a global work environment. In 2016 alone, nearly 1,400 of PMI’s employees worked outside their home country on an international assignment in different function areas of the company.