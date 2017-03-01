Share this:

READ How NEPZA Boss, Top Officials Embezzled FGN’s N500m Accrued Revenue – Investigation

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Investigations have revealed how the Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority , (NEPZA), Gbenga Kuye and other top management staff of the agency, allegedly defrauded the Nigerian government of N500million accrued revenue.

It was gathered that the Calabar free zone boss, had awarded a contract for the replacement factory building on plots that have been identified in the Zone.

The factories listed include: 4Nos, medium scale factories and 1No high tech factory building by NEPZA as part of the 9.754 hectares on land acquired by the company.

This was contained in a document, made available to Global Village Extra, titled: “Internal Memo, from the General Manager, public Zone, Calabar free trade Zone to the Managing Director, NEPZA, subject: Replacement of Factories acquired by M/S General Electric FZE,” and signed by one Sadiq Kassim.

It was gathered that the said sum, as arranged by Mr. Kuye and the managing Director of the Calabar Zone was received and paid into private accounts without the knowledge of any staff of the agency except for the MD and his cohorts.

Investigations conducted by Global Village Extra, also revealed that the systematic diversion of funds had gone unnoticed, until March/ April 2013 when M/S General Electric, an American Giant Company allegedly paid the sum of N500million to Nigeria Export Processing Zones, NEPZA.

Similarly, a group, Transparency and Accountability Network had in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleged that the transaction was secretly carried out and treated as Non- Governmental funds, hence the suspicion that the money was diverted.

A copy of the petition exclusively obtained by GVE also revealed how a firm, Joliz Engineering Services and Kwop-Ri, was used by the management to siphon Millions of Naira from the agency.

It stated that prior to the recent petition to the presidency, several petitions had earlier been sent to the Independent Corrupt practices and other related offences (ICPC) during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration adding that the anti-graft body did nothing on the allegation.

Consequently, a check at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), revealed that Joliz Engineering the beneficiary of the N=342million contract was incorporated in May 2013, RC No 817540 with share Capital 100,000 Ordinary Share.

Also, NO12, Nyong Agbor street, Kot Ansa, Calabar, Cross River was given as the firm’s address.

The following were registered as the Directors, Okpo Micheal Onugu, of plot 5, Chief Obo Layout, Ikot Ekpo, Nanjawan Dasel Dabweng of plot 14 Technical School Road, off Muritala Mohammed High way Calabar and Okpo Elizabeth Onuhu of plot 8, Chief Obo Layout Ikot Ekpo, Calabar, with annual return 0f N=500,000, 250,000, and 250,000 respectively.

Findings, which was accompanied by audit report from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation on NEPZA, however, showed that as at 26th February, 2015 no annual return has been paid since incorporation.

The report entitled:Report On The Process And Procedures In The Internal Audit, Accounts And Store Of The National Exports Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA reads in part:”the managing Director, granted approvals for six (6) different contracts beyond his approval threshold, as specified in the procurement ACT 2007.

“The MD’s limit for goods and services without recourse to the Board is below 5000,000,00 ( five million) but in this cases , approvals were granted without Boards’s approval and breach of procurement procedures, Adverisment , prequalification Tender, bid evaluation, Tender’s board approval etc as laid down in the Acts.”The Audit reports partly stated.

Gbenga Kuye, a former staff of the United Bank for Africa, UBA, before his appointment, served as an account officer to the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

However, it was gathered that Kuye was nominated by Mrs. Jonathan for the job at the NEPZA without the required expertise.