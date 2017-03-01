Share this:

Reps To Investigate Toxic waste Dump In Koko community

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The House of Representatives, Nigeria has set up a committee on Environment and Habitat, Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and gas resources to investigate the dumping of toxic waste in Koko community in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

It also mandated the committee to ascertain the extent of its environmental impact and report such to the House in four weeks .

This resolution followed a motion moved by Hon. Daniel Reyenieju titled “need to investigate the dumping of toxic waste in Koko Community of Warri Federal constituency of Delta state”.

According to him a similar occurrence had in June, 1988 resulted to sickness, environmental pollution and even death.

“in June 1988, a national phenomenon of toxic waste dumping with massive sludge, slurry and carcinogen is occurred in Koko community, Warri North in Delta state which resulted into illnesses, including stomach upset, headache, failing sight and death, apart from the environmental damage to the aquatic life of the people.

” the area around the dump site is residential and a primary school, with its numerous pupils and teachers , also shares a common perimeter fence with the waste dump site facility”.

He said nearly three decade after the infamous toxic waste dumping in Koko, another toxic and carcinogenic waste dump had occurred in the same Koko community this year 2017.

‘the toxic waste was found to be laden with poly nuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbon (PAH), oil and grease, total petroleum hydrocarbon (TPH), and Benzene, Toluene, Ethlybenzene, and Xylene and some heavy metals with values higher than acceptable by the Department of Petroleum Resources, and the World Health Organisation Standards”.

He explained that about 80 percent of oily sludge are considered hazardous because of the presence of toxic organics such as aromatics, polycyclic aromatic Hydrocarbons, PAHs and complex compounds with very high molecular weight such as asphaltenes.

According to him, carcinogenic wastes contain substances or agents that could cause cells to become cancerous by altering their genetic structure, stressing that, consumption of toxic and carcinogenic contaminants by plants and lower animals would ultimately lead to bioaccumulation in humans from food chain in nature which would result in failure of organs and untimely death.

He stated further that: “during the rainy season, surface and underground water which is the source of water for the people is gravely contaminated through seepage of toxic and carcinogenic substances into aquifer”.

When put to vote, by the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara the motion was supported by the House.