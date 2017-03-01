RIFAN Acquires 5,000 Hectares Of Land In Bayelsa

Share this:

The Bayelsa State chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) says it has acquired 5,000 hectares of land in the state for rice cultivation.

The state Chairman of RIFAN, Mr Ezeikel Ogbianko, said this while speaking, in Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

He said that the association had been discussing with the families that owned the land in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He said that RIFAN would bring development to the families and the community at large; assuring them no one would be marginalised in the process.

Ogbianko said that the association would start clearing the land before the middle of this month and called on all stakeholders to support the move to make Bayelsa one of the major rice producing states in the country.

“We can no longer depend on oil. The era of oil and gas has come and gone, I want you to partner with us and support the Federal Government in the current efforts to move the agricultural sector forward.

“There is more money in agriculture than oil. Our youths should shun militancy or kidnapping and key into the project, which was initiated to spur the state’s development,’’ he said.

Spokesman for the families which owned the land, Mr. Famous Ebiowei, said that his people would provide all the required support for the project.

Ebiowei said that as a farmer, he would also take part in rice farming.

“We have given out our land for the project, we will work with RIFAN to make sure that all the objectives of the project are realised.

“Our family will forever remain grateful to RIFAN and the Federal Government for choosing our land as a site for the production of rice,’’ he added.

Source: SUN News