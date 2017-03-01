Share this:

SAD: Read How This Teenager Controversially Died In Police Custody (Photo)

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Facts have emerged on how, Ifedolapo Atansuyi, a teenager was confirmed dead while in police custody.

The sad tale, as narrated by Gabriel Atansuyi, the deceased’s father, revealed several anomalies leading to the death of the teenager.

He said: “There was a lady call Tessy, she’s the one that wake my son from where he is sleeping and also he was fasting, and she sent him to the bank to help save some money which he did, and she sent him almost 3 times to eatery with the phone in question so that he can communicate with her because Ife does not have his own phone, but according to Ife the phone got missing on his way back home, but the lady claimed that he sold her phone.

“Not only that, a woman called Shokunbi was shouting at the top of her voice the presence of everybody that Ife sold the phone, that is why the lady insisted that she will never forgive Ife unless she collect her phone back, her husband came with some thugs who took Ife along with them that they only wanted to interrogate him.

“When they took him away, they later brought him back. I asked him when they brought him back but he couldn’t respond to me, they took him to police station I thought they will take him to the nearest police station, but till the Saturday early morning that he called me through the police officer in charge I.P.O. Gbenga that they brought him to Jankara Police Post Oko Awo at Ojo Giwa street Lagos Island that I should come quickly which I did, when getting there with a man the police man allow us to visit him, he said that the police man should excuse us but the police man refused, then we ask him to speak.

“He said yesterday which is Friday that the gang went to brutally beaten him and that when he insisted that he did not sell the phone, they later brought out gun on him, he wanted to continue the police man started shouting on him that that is a lie, he doesn’t allow him to talk again the boy is begging me that daddy don’t you trust me? and I said that I trust you that he should be calm, that the things will be OK.

“Then we went out to beg the police man so I will know how to pay all the money, while still at the station Tessy came and started saying that Ife must die in the cell, I tried to talk to her but she refused.

“I said am just coming from police station to see you, so that you can talk to the boy that I will pay back whatever amount they want. Then I decided to go and buy him food, on my way then I received phone call that I should come to Adeniji police station for settlement, on getting there I was asked to wait for some while, while waiting other complainant came, I thought we should just discuss the matter.

“Then the D.P.O. Adeniji police station said that Area Commander call for him, that we should go together, we went together, on getting there the area commander asked about my son, my religion, my occupation, then later told me that the boy we are talking about had die, that he committed suicide, then I fainted till I was conscious in the hospital and was treated, then brought back home.”