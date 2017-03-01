Zain Partners With Flytxt To Enhance Customer Experience

Share this:

Data analytics solution to provide Zain deeper insights into its 47 million customers

BARCELONA, Spain. (GVE)– Flytxt, a fast growing customer data analytics software company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to deploy its Customer Value Management (CVM) solutions for Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa. Flytxt, through its CVM solutions, will deliver deeper customer insights to enhance customer experience and revenue for Zain Group operations.

Duncan Howard, Chief Commercial Officer, Zain Group said, “As a sustainable and innovative digital communications company, we strive to understand our customers better and provide better mobile experience to them through technology. Flytxt is a leading player in Analytics and Omni-Channel experience and we are confident that Flytxt solutions will help us offer more personalised and relevant offers to our 47 million customers.”

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt said, “We are delighted to partner with Zain Group in their digital transformation journey. We are looking forward to a strong, long-term partnership with Zain, creating sustained measurable economic impact for them.”

The CVM solutions powered by Flytxt flagship product NEON-dX leverage packaged analytics to provide mobile operators with actionable insights that help them take faster decisions across business work flows and touch points. These solutions further enable them to personalise their services to customers and optimally utilise opportunities for enhancing customer lifecycle value.