Amazing! You Need To Read How Ex-President Jonathan Describe Pastor Adeboye At 75

Amazing! You Need To Read How Ex-President Jonathan Described Pastor Adeboye At 75.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has extolled the virtues of Pastor E A Adeboye as he clocks 75 today.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is seen as one of the most respected men of God in Nigeria, and Nigeria’s ex-president does not think otherwise.

Here’s what he wrote about the man fondly referred to as Daddy GO:

“Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a man of God that has been greatly used by our Father in heaven to extend His Kingdom on earth and take the good news of the gospel to the four corners of the earth.

“He is an ambassador for Christ and a pride to Nigeria.

“Nigeria has added value because Pastor Adeboye is a Nigerian and on the occasion of his 75th birthday, my family and I wish him a happy birthday and pray that God keeps him on earth for many more years to continue modeling a pattern of good works for the world’s present and future generations. GEJ”