I Became a Minister At 39 – Prof. Gambari

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Thursday disclosed that he was fortunate to become a Minister at age 39.

Gambari said when he was appointed Minister for External Affairs, it was a huge surprise for people, especially staffs of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to his youthful age.

Gambari also represented Nigeria at the UN for about 10 years.

He spoke in Abuja at a forum organized by his Non-Governmental Organization, the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy Democracy and Development (SCDDD).

The event was organized to dialogue on political leadership, governance and national security.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of collective efforts towards reducing corruption in Nigeria.

He said the President, Muhammadu Buhari has tried his best towards reducing corrupt practices and insecurity, thus should be commended.

“We like to abdicate responsibilities. If something is wrong, we say let somebody fix it. So as for corruption, they say let Buhari fix it. Buhari cannot fix corruption alone. He got to power because people believe that he can do something about corruption and insecurity. I think we have to give him credit; he has done his best, he is doing his best and he will continue to do his best. But then, it is the responsibility of everyone.”