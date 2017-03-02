I Did Not Deserve Red Card Against Las Palmas – Bale

Share this:

Gareth Bale has said he did not deserve a red card after being sent off for pushing Las Palmas playmaker Jon Viera in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

Referee David Fernandez Borbalan dismissed Bale early in the second half, with the score at 1-1, after he kicked out at Viera before pushing him to the ground.

Las Palmas then went 3-1 ahead, only for Madrid’s 10 men to draw level late on thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty and header.

But the result meant Madrid lost top spot to Barcelona, and coach Zinedine Zidane said Bale had apologised to his teammates.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the second sending off of his career, Wales international Bale said: “I don’t believe that it was deserving of a red card.

“I was shown the yellow for the foul, I was then pushed and I just pushed him [Viera] back. I want to apologise to the team and the fans. I hope to learn from my mistake.”

Bale will miss the game at Eibar next weekend, with the possibility of a longer ban opened up by the referee’s report that he had been shown a straight red for a “violent” push on Viera when play was stopped for the initial foul.

“In minute 47, Gareth Bale was sent off for the following reason: Pushing an opponent violently and knocking him over when the ball was not in play after a foul had been awarded against his team committed by himself,” the report said.

It also said there had been a “tumult” in the tunnel after the final whistle, although the officials were unable to identify the individuals involved.

“When we were in the dressing room after the game, loud voices were heard coming from the tunnel,” the report said.

“We left our dressing room to see a tumult, with players and coaches from both teams arguing.

“But we could not identify who they were and, once they became aware of our presence, the members of both teams went into their respective dressing rooms without any serious consequences.”

