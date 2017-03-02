Mohammed Blames Recession On High Taste For Imported Goods

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday blamed Nigeria’s economic decline on its high taste for imported goods and services.

Mohammed disclosed this at a public lecture organised by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), in Abuja, calling for attitudinal change among Nigerians.

While canvassing for ‘Made in Nigeria’ goods, the minister said it was important to revive the sector and boost the nation’s economy.

He also called for Public Private Partnership (PPP) development model to achieve efficiency in project execution and delivery.

His words: “There is no gainsaying the fact that our appetite for foreign goods and services is a major factor in our economic meltdown.

“It is pertinent to state that the task of developing our economy is the responsibility of all Nigerians. The development will need through public-private -partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“I am fully convinced that if all hands are on deck and government gets the support of all stakeholders, the culture sector will be of strategic importance in the economic diversification agenda of our beloved country.”