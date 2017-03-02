Nigeria Police Bursts Hideout Of Kidnap, Robbery Gang

Share this:

Nigeria Police Busts Hideout Of Kidnap, Robbery Gang

****Parades Body Of Gang Leader

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigeria Police Special Forces, Imo State Police Command on Thursday, busted the hideout of notorious kidnap and robbery gang, thus killing its leader, Henry Chibueze aka ‘Vampire’.

The special force was said to have stormed the suspects hideout at Omu Awa forest Ikwerre L.G.A. of Rivers State, in the early hours of Thursday were they reportedly engaged them in a gun duel

Other suspects are: Obinna Elah native of Orlu L.G.A. Imo State; 2nd in command of the kidnap gang, Arinze Abecheta native of Okohia, Isiala Mbano L.G.A. Imo state, Chukwuebuka Ikeazota,native of Ohohia, Isiala Mbano L.G.A. Imo state, Samuel Ugochukwu, native of Arochukwu L.G.A Abia State and Clifford Aheana, native of Omu Awa Ikwerre L.G.A. Rivers state.

While addressing newsmen in Abuja, the force spokesperson CSP Jimoh Moshood explained that the deceased leader of the gang, who was declared wanted in 2013 was a cultist who turned a vicious and dangerous kidnapper/armed robber.

He reportedly died during the gun duel while other members of the gang were arrested with exhibits recovered from them.

Speaking further, Moshood disclosed that ‘Vampire was responsible for several cases involving murder of notable and prominent personalities in Imo State and South Eastern /7South South States, kidnappings and armed robberies.

He said that the living members of the Henry Chibueze aka ‘Vampire’ (deceased) gang have made useful statements to the police confessing and admitting to have carried out four successful kidnap operations after the rescue of their gang leader at the Owerri High Court premises in January, 2017.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include five (5) AK 47 rifles, three Hundred Rounds of AK 47 ammunition and Charms recovered from the body of the deceased leader of the gang.