Nigeria Police Parades Peace Corps Commandant, 49 Others

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria Police on Thursday, paraded the Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Akor Dickson and 49 members of his outfit for allegedly operating an illegal and unlawful security outfit.

Parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters, Abuja Police spokesperson, CSP Jimoh Moshood said the arrests were through a joint operation with personnel from the military and Department of State Services DSS.

According to him, the joint operation was in efforts to halt and rid the country off illegal and unlawful security outfits, constituting National security threat and threat to the protection of life and property of Nigerians across the country.

In his explanations, he said intelligence reports revealed that some of these illegal outfits have started acquiring weapons and conducting covert military training in different locations across the country.

He pointed out that:” in 2013, Federal Republic of Nigeria official Gazette dissolved and proscribed illegal security outfits. However, it has been observed that Nigerian Maritime Security Agency NMSA, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Maritime Security Agency and National Task Force to Combat Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms and Ammunition, Light and Chemical/Weapons are still operating outside their mandates and purposes for which they were registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“For avoidance of doubt the Peace Corps of Nigeria under the leadership of one Akor Dickson was registered as an NGO but with brazen impunity, total disregard to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, opened illegal training camps in some states of the country, where thousands of youths and other persons without proper background check and screening are receiving covert military training.

“It is consequent upon the above and the veracity of intelligence reports from reliable sources, indicating that subversive elements/groups and terrorist affiliates have infiltrated the Peace Corps of Nigeria secretly to ruin and destroy the existing peace currently being enjoyed in the country that the Peace Corps of Nigeria secret training camps were closed down in the FCT, Kwara and Niger states.”

Speaking further, he said that preliminary investigation into the activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, revealed that personnel of the corps were extorting money from unwary youths throughout the country under the guise of recruitment.

He said:“Once you paid the money you are automatically recruited and anyone who must have paid money under any pretence to the peace corps of Nigeria should report their case at the nearest police station in where they are across the country”.

Jimohs added that:“The corps has no legal authority to wear uniform, parade itself as security outfit,post their personnel on guard duties and use ranking, insignia, badges of rank which are semblance of that of the police, military and other paramilitary organizations without the approval of federal government of Nigeria”.

Speaking to newsmen, Akor maintained that the peace corps of Nigeria is legal adding that the alleged money being collected from prospective employees was meant for their uniforms.

Also, he stated that the uniform was approved by Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).