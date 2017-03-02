Peterside Seeks Support Of Traditional Rulers On Economic Diversification

Share this:

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on traditional rulers in the maritime domain to assist toward the economic diversification drive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Peterside made the call when he led the Management of NIMASA on a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, in his palace in Lagos, as part of his stakeholders’ engagement.

The Director-General said his visit to the traditional ruler was informed by the critical role the traditional institution played in nation building as custodians of culture and tradition.

He described Lagos as the economic gateway of Nigeria with enormous maritime resources.

According to Peterside, the state is the hub of maritime activities in Nigeria as it is the only state in the country that has two international seaports.

“Lagos plays a very important role in the economic development of Nigeria because it is the hub of maritime activities in the country.

“Therefore, there is need for all stakeholders in Lagos to work with government and its agencies for the economic diversification of the Nigeria,’’

Peterside said the roles of NIMASA included regulation of shipping and shipping activities as well as promotion of indigenous shipping.

The Director- General calls for the support of the traditional ruler for an enabling operational environment.

He said that in the course of carrying out its regulatory functions, the agency might need the support of the traditional institution in one way or the other.

“We will come hard on erring operators and stakeholders and we will need your support where necessary in order to achieve our aims for the benefit of Nigeria,’’ Peterside said.

In his response, Akiolu commended the Management of NIMASA.

He said he was impressed by the good works being done to revolutionise the maritime sector in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda.

Akiolu said the agency could count on the him and his traditional council to provide a conducive environment for maritime activities to thrive.

He also said that he had instructed his chiefs around the operational base of the agency in Lagos to ensure that “the place is secured for people to carry out their legitimate businesses’’.

NIMASA is a Federal Government agency, saddled with the responsibility of regulating maritime activities and promoting indigenous shipping in Nigeria.

The agency has its corporate headquarters in Lagos and other operational zones in Port Harcourt, Warri, Calabar, among others.