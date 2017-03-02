UNIOSUN Unpaid Fees: NANS Cautions Against Expulsion Of 4000 Students

Share this:

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in collaboration with Joint Campus Committee(JCC) Osun axis on Wednesday cautioned the Management of UNIOSUN over its recent threat to expel over four thousands students who are yet to pay their tuition fees.

The associations, through a press statement jointly signed by Afolabi Saidi and Saidi Miftah, Deputy Coordinator NANS zone D, and Chairman of JCC respectively, carpeted UNIOSUN management for trying to jeorpadise the future of students without consideration.

Describing the resolve of the management to expel students with outstanding fees as barbaric, the statement expressed the displeasure of the students’ bodies over the development, calling for restrain on the part of the university management.

It noted that making expulsion a panacea to the challenge of nonpayment of tuition fees would worsen the socio-economic situation in the school.

“We are here today to show that our unity as an association in moving Nigeria forward in the course of protecting the students’ interests cannot be shaken.

“We however urge the Osun State government and the State House of Assembly to quickly intervene in the matter in a more determined manner to tackle the anti-students policy of the management of the University and other challenges students are facing in the state.

“We want the State government and the State House of Assembly to prioritise issues at Osun State University and Osun State College of Education as most critical issues to be addressed,” the statement reads in part.

The associations however demanded for immediate reversal of the plan to expel students of UNIOSUN on any ground, adding that efforts should be put in place to make students more productive and the university more self-sufficient through researches and creative ventures, enjoining government to protect the interest of teeming less privileged students in the universty,

Daily Post recalls that the Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Labode Popoola recently told journalists that unpaid tuition fees in the ivory tower have accumulated to N2billion.

Moreover, the Acting Registrar of the higher institution of learning, Mr Gafar Shitu in a press statement on Sunday, said any student that failed to pay the tuition fees before the expiration of February 28, 2017 deadline would no longer be a student of the university.

He added that students who could not meet up with the deadline and do not want their studentship terminated may apply in writing to the school authorities for leave of absence.

Source: DailyNews