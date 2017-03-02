We Are Praying To God To Heal Buhari And Save His Soul – Reps

Share this:

Members of the House of Representatives who are Christians on Thursday embarked on prayer session for the healing of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the salvation of the president’s soul.

The Prayer session which lasted about two hours was attended by seven members of the House and was presided over by Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf, representing Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

Although, Rep Yusuf refused to comment on the reason for embarking on the prayer session for the President, he only said that “when the president is sick, Nigeria is sick. Praying for the leaders is Biblical in His commandment.”

The member representing Kauru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Simon Yakubu Arabo led in the invocation, pleading with God for the “healing of his body and salvation of his soul.”

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, one of the lawmakers who attended the prayer session, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta said that the prayer was for God to put in the president the spirit of human kindness.

Nkem-Abonta who represents Ukwa Federal Constituency of Abia State said, “Because the Bible tells us to pray for those in authority. Once you are on authority it is like you are on a hot seat except the spirit of God guides you, you will make mistakes.

“We elected our President and we are bound to pray for him so that the spirit of God will lead him to take only right decisions that can get Nigeria going right.

If the devil takes his mind, then, he is bound to make mistakes which may affect Nigeria costly.

“May God put in him the human kindness, may God use him to show mercy so that he will see everybody as his son and him the father of the nation. Except God puts in you the wisdom. Except God who is the most benevolent and most merciful direct the actions of the President, then he will not be Godlike.

“We are praying for him to have the spirit of God and to exhibit those characteristics of God. Leadership is not easy, to administer a nation, is not an easy feat except you are properly guided by God, you will make mistakes.

“No matter how brilliant you are, you can be the best economist, you can be the best politician, you can be the best doctor, you can be the best governor but if you don’t have the wisdom from above, the wisdom from God, you will not be able to administer a nation.

“If you read your Bible very well, you will see that even Egypt had problems, there was famine, recession, they could not come out of it until God gave somebody like Joseph who had the wisdom of God, he was able to do things and policies that brought Egypt out of that recession.

“So, we are duty bound to pray for those in authority and wish them well so that they will be able to perform the functions in which they were voted for.”

Source: The Herald