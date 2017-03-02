Share this:

“We need more robust international cooperation on stolen funds” – Osinbajo

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called for more robust international cooperation for the return of Nigeria’s stolen assets abroad.

The Acting President acknowledged the stringent procedures involved to recover the stolen loots stashed oversees.

He said during a dialogue on corruption, organized by the Office of the Vice President and the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in Abuja that it was important to engage in such cooperation in order to really succeed in the anti-graft campaign.

According to him, corruption has been a major bane to Nigeria’s development, thus needed collective effort.

His Words: “The last point I want to make is with respect to international cooperation.

“I think that one of the critical issues that we have discovered in our fight against corruption is that we need much more robust international cooperation, especially with respect to return of assets.

“We find that the process of returning assets, aside from the judicial process, is so difficult and so complicated that it could just take you literally years to get assets returned.

“And I think that it is important for countries of the world where stolen assets are located to really work with us in ensuring that these assets are returned speedily.

“I know that the United Kingdom is working with us in particular on this issue of beneficiary register.

“That will be extremely useful for us because we will now be able to discover who is behind some of the names of companies and other shelves that are used to hide stolen assets.”

