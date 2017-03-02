World’s Largest Oil Exhibition Cippe To Feature 18 International Pavilions In 2017

BEIJING, China. (GVE) – cippe 2017 (the 17th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition) will kick off on March 20, 2017 at New China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. The event will gather around 2,000 exhibitors from 65 countries and regions, including 50 Fortune Global 500 companies and 18 international pavilions.

As an annual event, cippe has successfully held 16 sessions, with an expanding size and an increasing number of international participants and high-quality exhibitors.

This year, there will be 18 international pavilions from countries and regions including US, Germany, Canada, Scotland, UK, France, Denmark, Italy, Russia, Korea and the Netherlands. International exhibitors will include Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, GE, Rosneft, Gazprom, Transneft, TMK, Total, Cameron, ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Caterpillar, NOV, Honeywell, Rockwell, Tyco, SEG, MiltonRoy, 3M, E+H, API, MTU, PPG, KSB, Hempel, JOTUN, Raffles, DOW Chemical and SKF.

As the world’s largest petroleum exhibition, cippe is well trusted by the industry players. Verband Deutscher Maschinen Und Anlagebau (VDMA), Europe’s largest industry association, has brought member enterprises to cippe for years. The organizer of the VDMA Pavilion remarked, “cippe not only provided an excellent platform to display Germany’s world-class technologies and expertise, but also created significant opportunities for enterprises to establish connections with each other and seek cooperation. This time, the VDMA Pavilion (Booth: W2310) consisting of 13 German enterprises will be the largest VDMA delegation to China.”

The Scotland Pavilion, another loyal follower of cippe, will gather 14 enterprises at Booth: W2728 to display products and services covering underwater, petroleum training, environmental services and Carbon Capture & Storage, and demonstrate its advantages in underwater and asset integrity areas.

This year, cippe will gather 20 enterprises from Alberta, Canada, 12 of which will exhibit in the Alberta, Canada Pavilion at Booth W1352. Visitors are welcomed to attend the Canadian Energy and Clean Technology Showcase Seminar on March 21 to learn more about Alberta and its innovative industries.

Besides, cippe will invite professional buyer delegations to match exhibitors one by one and hold overseas sessions such as Middle East Session Forum, China-Ghana Petroleum & Petrochemical Equipment Enterprises Meeting, to promote cross-border cooperation.