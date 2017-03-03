Again, Buhari’s Aides Attempt To ‘Force’ Him Back To Power

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides have reportedly attempted to return him to the seat of power in Abuja before the proposed eight-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Reports say the airport is scheduled to be shut down for at least six weeks starting from midnight on March 7, 2017 and according to SaharaReporters, Buhari’s aides are making efforts to ensure he returns before the closure.

Since his January 19 departure from the country, the Nigerian leader has twice extended his vacation which was initially expected to end on February 6.

But in his recent letter to the National Assembly, Buhari told senators that he would remain in the U.K. to await the results of tests ordered by his doctors.

According to sources close to Buhari disclosed that the president’s doctors in the UK have recommended that he stays in London for as long as four months in order to complete a rigorous regimen of treatment for a prostrate-related ailment as well as Crohn’s disease.

A source was quoted to have said: “Some of Mr. President’s associates are mounting pressure on him to return to Abuja as soon as possible, and especially before the [Abuja] airport is temporarily closed.”

He confirmed that President Buhari was yet to complete his treatment for his prostate ailment as well as Crohn’s disease, a condition that plagues his intestines.