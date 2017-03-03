GSMA Congratulates Winners Of The 2017 Global Mobile Awards

BARCELONA, Spain. (GVE) –The GSMA today congratulates all winners of the 2017 Glomo Awards. Glomo Award hosts, TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley, announced the awards during a series of ceremonies and Mobile World Live TV presentations throughout the week at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
“Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA’s Glomo Awards at Mobile World Congress this week,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The Glomo Awards truly showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 Glomo Awards.”
The winners of the 2017 Glomo Awards are:
Best Mobile Innovation for Health
R/GA and Owlet Baby Care for Owlet
Best Mobile Innovation for Education & Learning
Robi Axiata Ltd for Robi-10 Minute School
Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive
Cisco Jasper Control Center for Connected Cars
Best Mobile Payment Solution
EcoNet Wireless and Mahindra Comviva for EcoCash
Best Use of Mobile for Retail, Brands & Commerce
Shell and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Digital, for Shell Motorist App
Best Use of Mobile for Travel, Leisure & Hospitality
what3words for 3 word addresses
Mobile Connect Award for Authentication & Identity
Orange and Danal Inc. for Check & Go MC
Best Use of Mobile for Smart Cities
KT for KT-MEG (Micro Energy Grid) Platform
Best Mobile Service or Solution for Enterprise
Airbus and Accenture for Wearable Technology Seat Marking Solution
Best Use of Mobile for Advertising or Marketing
PHD Media for Kheloge Toh Jeetoge
Best Mobile Cloud Service or App
VMware for VMware Workspace ONE
Best Mobile Network Solution for Serving Customers
Vodafone Group for Vodafone Smart Pricing
Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets
Reliance Jio Infocomm and Samsung Networks for Jio Digital Movement India
Best Mobile Product, Application or Service for Women in Emerging Markets
Jazz for JazzCash Mobile Account
Mobile in Emergency or Humanitarian Situations
Turkcell for ”Hello Hope” Mobile App for İntegration of Syrian Refugees
Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion
Turk Telekom and Boni for LOUD STEPS
The Green Mobile Award
Ericsson and Telenor Myanmar for Pure Solar Myanmar
Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs
World Food Programme for ShareTheMeal
Best Mobile App for the Connected Lifestyle
MINDBODY for MINDBODY App
Best Mobile App for Virtual or Augmented Reality
Blippar for Blippar
Best Mobile Video, TV or Film App
SK Telecom for oksusu (Jointly with SK Broadband)
Best Mobile App for Business
Salesforce for Salesforce1
Most Innovative Mobile App
Sliide Airtime Africa for Sliide
Best Overall Mobile App (Judge’s Choice)
Niantic Inc. for Pokémon Go
Best Smartphone 2016
Samsung for Galaxy S7 Edge
Disruptive Device Innovation Award
Amazon for Amazon Echo
Best New Smartphone or Connected Mobile Device at MWC 2017
Sony for Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Best Wearable Mobile Technology
Orange for Orange VR1
Best Connected Consumer Electronic Device
R/GA and Owlet Baby Care for Owlet
Best Mobile Infrastructure
Huawei for Active Antenna Unit (AAU) Network System
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough
Altiostar for Altiostar vRAN (Virtual RAN) Solution
Best Technology Enabler
Huawei for NFV Solution
Best Mobile Security or Anti-Fraud Solution
Samsung SDS for Samsung Mobile Security Management Suite
Outstanding Contribution for LTE Evolution to 5G
Huawei for the Evolution from 4.5G to 5G
Best IoT Innovation for Mobile Networks
Nokia for Nokia end-to-end IoT Solution
Outstanding Overall Mobile Technology – The CTO’s choice
Altiostar for Altiostar vRAN (Virtual RAN) Solution
Government Leadership Award
Government of Pakistan
Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry
For Inspirational Efforts in Support of Syrian Refugees
Joint Winners: Asiacell, Deutsche Telekom, Turkcell, Zain and Vodafone
Women4Technology – Industry Leadership Award (Individuals)
Iridiscent – Ms Anar Simpson
Women4Technology – Industry Leadership Award (Organisations)
Funkidz for Kidz Go Tech
For further information on Glomo Award winners and to view the image gallery please visit https://www.globalmobileawards.com/winners-2017/.
The 2017 Glomo Awards sponsors and partners include: LeEco, Category Sponsor for “Best Mobile Technology” and “Social & Economic Development”; SK Planet, Category Sponsor for “Best Mobile Services”; Syniverse, Category Sponsor for “Women4Technology”; and Techradar, Official Media Partner.