GSMA Congratulates Winners Of The 2017 Global Mobile Awards

BARCELONA, Spain. (GVE) –The GSMA today congratulates all winners of the 2017 Glomo Awards. Glomo Award hosts, TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley, announced the awards during a series of ceremonies and Mobile World Live TV presentations throughout the week at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA’s Glomo Awards at Mobile World Congress this week,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The Glomo Awards truly showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 Glomo Awards.”

The winners of the 2017 Glomo Awards are:

Best Mobile Innovation for Health

R/GA and Owlet Baby Care for Owlet

Best Mobile Innovation for Education & Learning

Robi Axiata Ltd for Robi-10 Minute School

Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive

Cisco Jasper Control Center for Connected Cars

Best Mobile Payment Solution

EcoNet Wireless and Mahindra Comviva for EcoCash

Best Use of Mobile for Retail, Brands & Commerce

Shell and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Digital, for Shell Motorist App

Best Use of Mobile for Travel, Leisure & Hospitality

what3words for 3 word addresses

Mobile Connect Award for Authentication & Identity