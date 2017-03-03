GSMA Congratulates Winners Of The 2017 Global Mobile Awards

BARCELONA, Spain. (GVE) The GSMA today congratulates all winners of the 2017 Glomo Awards. Glomo Award hosts, TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley, announced the awards during a series of ceremonies and Mobile World Live TV presentations throughout the week at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.GSMA-Global

“Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA’s Glomo Awards at Mobile World Congress this week,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The Glomo Awards truly showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 Glomo Awards.”

The winners of the 2017 Glomo Awards are:

Best Mobile Innovation for Health

R/GA and Owlet Baby Care for Owlet

Best Mobile Innovation for Education & Learning

Robi Axiata Ltd for Robi-10 Minute School

Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive

Cisco Jasper Control Center for Connected Cars

Best Mobile Payment Solution

EcoNet Wireless and Mahindra Comviva for EcoCash

Best Use of Mobile for Retail, Brands & Commerce

Shell and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Digital, for Shell Motorist App

Best Use of Mobile for Travel, Leisure & Hospitality

what3words for 3 word addresses

Mobile Connect Award for Authentication & Identity

Orange and Danal Inc. for Check & Go MC

Best Use of Mobile for Smart Cities

KT for KT-MEG (Micro Energy Grid) Platform

Best Mobile Service or Solution for Enterprise

Airbus and Accenture for Wearable Technology Seat Marking Solution

Best Use of Mobile for Advertising or Marketing

PHD Media for Kheloge Toh Jeetoge

Best Mobile Cloud Service or App

VMware for VMware Workspace ONE

Best Mobile Network Solution for Serving Customers

Vodafone Group for Vodafone Smart Pricing

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets

Reliance Jio Infocomm and Samsung Networks for Jio Digital Movement India

Best Mobile Product, Application or Service for Women in Emerging Markets

Jazz for JazzCash Mobile Account

Mobile in Emergency or Humanitarian Situations

Turkcell for ”Hello Hope” Mobile App for İntegration of Syrian Refugees

Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion

Turk Telekom and Boni for LOUD STEPS

The Green Mobile Award

Ericsson and Telenor Myanmar for Pure Solar Myanmar

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs

World Food Programme for ShareTheMeal

Best Mobile App for the Connected Lifestyle

MINDBODY for MINDBODY App

Best Mobile App for Virtual or Augmented Reality

Blippar for Blippar

Best Mobile Video, TV or Film App

SK Telecom for oksusu (Jointly with SK Broadband)

Best Mobile App for Business

Salesforce for Salesforce1

Most Innovative Mobile App

Sliide Airtime Africa for Sliide

Best Overall Mobile App (Judge’s Choice)

Niantic Inc. for Pokémon Go

Best Smartphone 2016

Samsung for Galaxy S7 Edge

Disruptive Device Innovation Award

Amazon for Amazon Echo

Best New Smartphone or Connected Mobile Device at MWC 2017

Sony for Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Best Wearable Mobile Technology

Orange for Orange VR1

Best Connected Consumer Electronic Device

R/GA and Owlet Baby Care for Owlet

Best Mobile Infrastructure

Huawei for Active Antenna Unit (AAU) Network System

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough

Altiostar for Altiostar vRAN (Virtual RAN) Solution

Best Technology Enabler

Huawei for NFV Solution

Best Mobile Security or Anti-Fraud Solution

Samsung SDS for Samsung Mobile Security Management Suite

Outstanding Contribution for LTE Evolution to 5G

Huawei for the Evolution from 4.5G to 5G

Best IoT Innovation for Mobile Networks

Nokia for Nokia end-to-end IoT Solution

Outstanding Overall Mobile Technology – The CTO’s choice

Altiostar for Altiostar vRAN (Virtual RAN) Solution

Government Leadership Award

Government of Pakistan

Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

For Inspirational Efforts in Support of Syrian Refugees

Joint Winners: Asiacell, Deutsche Telekom, Turkcell, Zain and Vodafone

Women4Technology – Industry Leadership Award (Individuals)

Iridiscent – Ms Anar Simpson

Women4Technology – Industry Leadership Award (Organisations)

Funkidz for Kidz Go Tech

For further information on Glomo Award winners and to view the image gallery please visit https://www.globalmobileawards.com/winners-2017/.

The 2017 Glomo Awards sponsors and partners include: LeEco, Category Sponsor for “Best Mobile Technology” and “Social & Economic Development”; SK Planet, Category Sponsor for “Best Mobile Services”; Syniverse, Category Sponsor for “Women4Technology”; and Techradar, Official Media Partner.

