BBNaija: Housemates Cautious

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

As the eviction night draws closer, the housemates in the Big Brother Naija House are doing all they could to remain in the house.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, Head of House, ThinTallTony, had a pep talk with his fellow Housemates about being cautious in the use of household items.

A tearful, Debie-Rise and TBoss had a heart to heart talk about cliques and how disrespectful and inconsiderate some of the Housemates are.

The `task for the day saw the housemates doing all sorts of crazy things as Kemen had his face painted and Bassey licked Marvis’ fingers.

While TBoss and Debie-Rise immediately changed the conversation when Marvis arrived, Bally and Uriel thought there was no obvious weak link on Big Brother Naija and that several people might be evicted.

TBoss had accused ThinTallTont and Bisola of trying to make her a “”pawn’’ in their game.

Earlier, popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun known as A.Y. visited the housemates.

During his conversion with them, he encouraged them to use their participation in the game show as a platform to move to the next level.

A.Y. narrated his journey to stardom in the Nigerian entertainment industry as Personal Assistant to the King of Comedy, Ali Baba to becoming a movie producer and actor.

He also narrated the success of his first movie “30 Days in Atalanta’’, “A Trip to Jamiaca and the recently releases “’10 Days in Sun City’’.

The comedian stressed the need for the housemates to use the show as a platform to move high in the area of endeavour.

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian Rhythms and Blues singer, Bankole Wallington also known as Banky W will perform live at the eviction this Sunday.

Similarly, Kentalky will be in the wheel of steels at the Saturday Night Party for the housemates.

Source: NAN