BBNaija: ‘Madam Fine Girl, Stop Staring At My Man’ – AY’s wife To Tboss

Ace comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called AY visited the #BBNaija housemates today. In their usual joyful and playful manner, the housemates were overly captivated by his presence.

Interestingly, Tboss could not get enough of the comedian as she starred at him uncontrollably.

This did not go unnoticed by AY’s wife, Mabel Makun, as she jokingly commented about it on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija”

Source: The Herald



