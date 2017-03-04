PDP Crisis: Mischief Makers Want To Scuttle Our Peace Talk –Jonathan

Share this:

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended members and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their efforts to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan urged party stalwarts to ignore rumours and false information spreading as the outcome of the peace talks.

The former president stated that he would address the public on the outcome of his dialogue with PDP in due course.

The statement reads: “We have observed that since the meeting between former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Tuesday, the media space has been inundated with clearly off-the-mark speculations, presenting often contradictory position on the on-going consultations towards resolving the issues in the PDP.

“We wish to urge the public and well-meaning PDP members to ignore such misleading conjectures, as they are obviously the handiwork of those who do not wish the party well, and are therefore not happy with the reconciliatory efforts.

“The fact that the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, promptly addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, to the effect that an agreement was reached on seeking a political solution in resolving the differences in the party, clearly

showed that there was no ambiguity in messaging.

“It is obvious that those behind the misleading publications have failed to achieve their aim, as the former president has seamlessly continued with the consultations and reconciliatory meetings. It is

instructive to note that since the meeting of last Tuesday with the governors, ex-President Jonathan, has also met with many other key leaders of the party, including the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT) Sen. Walid Jibrin, deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, in line with his resolve to carry all the organs of the party along.

“There is no doubt that the statesmanship evident in the former president’s reconciliation efforts precludes his laying preconditions, as is deliberately being misrepresented by a section of the media.

“We hereby reiterate that the former president is determined to continue on this path of inclusive dialogue, by working with the governors, the Board of Trustees (BOT), members of the National Assembly and other key stakeholders, until the internal dispute is finally resolved.

“Again, we urge the public and loyal party members to continue to support the peace process and not to listen to rumours, as ex-President Jonathan will address them on the positive outcome of the consultations, at the appropriate time”.

Source: SUN News