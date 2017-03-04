Violence, Enmity Will Never Solve Any Problem – Osinbajo

Share this:

Acting President Yemi Osibanjo on Friday said violence and enmity will never solve any problem in the country.

Osinbajo stated this in Kaduna during an interactive session with prominent community leaders at the state Government House.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state.

The acting President said so many lives and properties were lost because of crises among various communities in the country.

“I must say that, there is no question whatsoever that violence and enmity will never solve any problems that we are experiencing.

“There is no way that it will be resolved that way,” he said.

Osinbajo said he had read and studied reports on the crisis that engulfed the southern part of the state.

He added: “I have looked at few documents including reports of past crises, and also have taken security briefings on what is going on here.

“I want to say that I don’t want to be in a hurry, I don’t want us to be in a hurry because I don’t believe that a crisis where there has been so much blood letting and so much hatred over the years can be resolved by a couple of meetings.

“I have said to the Governor, that what I will like to achieve is not a quick fix but I want us to begin a process and I want to be a part of that process.

“I want to see people as we have seated here and I want to listen to each group separately and then bring everyone together. I believe that resolving this crisis will take a process not at such meeting that we are having here.”

Source: TODAY.ng