Why We Want Buhari To Return Alive – Oil producing communities

Oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday said they have declared a period of fasting and prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari, to return to the country alive and healthy.

National Chairman of the Host Communities of Nigeria, (HOSCON), umbrella body of all areas producing oil and gas, Dr. Mike Emuh, said the decision was because Buhari’s government had shown it was capable of solving the problems of the region.

He noted that attention paid by the administration to the agitations by the communities in the region should be encouraged by all peace-loving people in the oil communities.

A statement on Friday by Monday Whisky, the group’s spokesman, Emuh said “At an enlarged national emergency meeting of the Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSCON producing oil and gas, presided over by the national Chairman, Bishop Dr. Mike Emuh (JP) the Issue of the President’s health was exhaustively discussed.

“The need for HOSCON to stand in the gap in offering prayers for the President’s quick recovery was approved by the general house.

“The emergency national meeting resolved as follows: that the entire leadership of the HOSCON in the 17 oil/gas producing, including impacted and satellite states, would starting today, hold a three-day fasting and prayer on a daily basis.

“This is to seek God’s intervention in the current health situation of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“That the leadership of HOSCON believes so much in the pragmatic leadership style of president Muhammadu Buhari and seeking the face of God to grant him quick recovery will not be out of place for the HOSCON to embark upon.

“Host Communities of Nigeria as a grassroots oriented and peoples friendly pressure group believes strongly in the efficacy of fasting and prayers in addressing whatever health challenges our dear president has now.

“We have also mobilised over 50 notable clergymen across the producing, imparted and satellite states to lead this fasting and prayer throughout the three-day duration”.

Source: DailyNews