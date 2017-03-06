Share this:

Abuja Airport Closure: We Are Committed To Ease Passengers Plight – Minister

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) -The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Monday restated commitment to ensure plight of passengers are minimized during the six weeks that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja will be closed for the reconstruction of its runway.

Mohammed, during a briefing alongside the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, representative of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris pledged adequate security for the passengers.

In his remark, Sirika said passengers travelling between Abuja and Kaduna, where Abuja-bound flights will be diverted during the six-week closure starting on Wednesday, 8 March, will be provided with free bus and train service during the closure.

He added that adequate logistical arrangements have been made for the comfort and safety of all passengers.

He said both the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and National Society of Engineers (NSE) agreed with the government over integrity of the Abuja Airport runway, saying it has been degraded and that the only way to ensure safety on the runway is total reconstruction.

Sirika said the government is adopting the concession model to ensure that all the airports in the country are rehabilitated to meet global best practices and safety.

“We are concessioning the entire airports in Nigeria that belong to government. We will begin by concessioning four.

Concession means we will give it to a private entrepreneur who has the wherewithal, the know-how, the technology, the capacity, the ability, the finance to put up huge fantastic edifices as airports with everything including hotels, just the way you see them abroad,” he said.

The IGP also promised to provide adequate security, by deploying the Police air wing, the counter-terrorism and the special units to ensure the safety of passengers travelling between Kaduna and Abuja.

It was also announced that the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna road has been completed and that the road is now very motorable.

Explaining the need to shut the Abuja airport for the reconstruction of its runway, Mohammed explained it was due to the total neglect of the runway since it was built over 30 years ago.

His Words: “When an airport is built there is a maintenance schedule depending on the number of landings that have been made.

After a particular number of landing there is what we call surface cleaning, which is done. After additional landings, we now do resurfacing, after that it is closed completely and we do reconstruction.

“In the case of the Abuja Airport for 34 years neither surface cleaning has been done nor resurfacing and it has deteriorated, so what we are doing is total reconstruction and there is no other alternative than to close the runway.” Mohammed said.