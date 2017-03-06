Adele Confirms Marriage To Simon Konecki

Share this:

Adele confirmed to concert goers in Brisbane, Australia, that she is married to her longtime partner Simon Konecki.

“That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth,” the songstress said onstage over the weekend before performing her 2011 hit single “Somebody Like You.”

“And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now,” she continued as the crowd cheered. “I’ve found my next person.”

A private couple, Adele, 28 and Konecki, 42, began dating in 2011 and share a four-year-old son together, Angelo James.

Konecki is the co-founder of Life water and its charity Drop4drop which fights for global access to clean water.

Adele previously mentioned having a husband during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in February.

“The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it,” she said onstage at the time.

Adele dominated the Grammys with her album 25 winning Best Pop Vocal Album along with her single “Hello” winning Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Source: NAN